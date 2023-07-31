Publisher National World looks to automation to help deliver ‘local content’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The company behind The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post newspapers said it plans to roll out automation in its weekly titles this year.

National World said by automating print publishing it can create more value for customers by providing “purely local content”.

It said the move will increase “value to the consumer and advertiser”.

The business added: “Innovation involves a change to the operating model that is focused on automation including the immediate exploitation of artificial intelligence in production across both print and digital platforms.”

Since acquiring JPIMedia in 2021, National World said it has cut the size of its workforce from 1,500 to 1,100.

Meanwhile, productivity has increased, it added.

The business said revenue dropped from £43.5 million in the first half of last year to £41.8 million in the most recent six-month period.

Five acquisitions in the period and improvements in newly launched online brands are replacing lost revenue from heritage assets and we now expect overall revenues for 2023 to exceed last year National World chairman David Montgomery

Pre-tax profit more than halved from £3.9 million to £1.7 million in the same period, it added.

Chairman David Montgomery said: “The company has successfully commenced the journey to revenue growth in the first half.

“Measures to deliver a sustainable multi-platform business continued apace despite the downturn in the advertising market.

“Five acquisitions in the period and improvements in newly launched online brands are replacing lost revenue from heritage assets and we now expect overall revenues for 2023 to exceed last year.

“Strong growth, particularly in video revenue, as well as the accelerated implementation of an innovative operating model will contribute to the delivery of full year profits in line with expectations.”