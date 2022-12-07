Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Quiz swings to profit as demand for partywear returns

The retailer said it has returned to profitability in the last half year as a result of restructuring and tightly managing costs and stock.

Anna Wise
Wednesday 07 December 2022 10:57
Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales (Quiz/PA)
Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales (Quiz/PA)

Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales.

The retailer, which sells occasion and dressy casual clothing and accessories,  said it has returned to profitability in the last half year as a result of restructuring and tightly managing costs and stock.

The chain posted pre-tax profits of £1.8 million in the six months to September 30, up from £1.3 million in losses it reported in the same period last year.

It also saw group revenues shoot up by 37% from £36 million last year to £49.4 million this year, and marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.

This reflected growing demand for partywear as big events returned and following the impact of the Omicron variant last winter.

Recommended

While we will not be immune to the widely publicised cost of living pressures on the consumer in the second half of the year, I remain confident that ... Quiz is positioned well for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz

Furthermore, stronger sales over recent weeks including the Black Friday sales period helped to offset weaker than expected revenues in October, it said.

Quiz said it has been impacted by higher operational costs, like other retailers, as it is “not immune” to cost inflation pressures hitting the industry.

But the group, which has 62 stores in the UK as well as 62 concessions in stores such as New Look, said it has continued to cut costs wherever possible to save money.

It follows a restructuring move in 2020 which put several loss-making stores into administration, which it confirmed has helped reduce rents across its portfolio since.

The near-term outlook is difficult to predict for many UK retailers as a result of cost-of-living pressures, Quiz cautioned.

But it is expecting a sales boost following the important Christmas trading, including the Christmas party season, and January sales periods still to come.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz, said: “The Quiz brand has performed well in the first half of the year, with strong year-on-year sales growth of 37% supporting increased profitability and a strong cash position.

“Active customers increased 14%, reflecting the appeal of our differentiated and value brand.

Recommended

“While we will not be immune to the widely publicised cost-of-living pressures on the consumer in the second half of the year, I remain confident that supported by our omni-channel model, fantastic brand and unique occasion wear offering, Quiz is positioned well for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.”

The group expects its full-year profits to be at least in line with current market expectations

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in