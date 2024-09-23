Jump to content

Rachel Reeves speech disrupted by heckler as she sets out approach to economy

Ms Reeves delivered her first Labour conference speech as Chancellor but a heckler was ejected after protesting over arms sales to Israel.

David Hughes
Monday 23 September 2024 12:25
A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves has said Labour is “not a party of protest” as her keynote conference speech was disrupted by hecklers.

In her first conference speech as Chancellor, Ms Reeves received applause and a standing ovation as she began.

But shortly afterwards a protester was hauled out while complaining about the Government’s arms sales to Israel.

The Chancellor shot back: “This is a changed Labour Party, a Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protest.”

