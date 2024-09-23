Rachel Reeves speech disrupted by heckler as she sets out approach to economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rachel Reeves has said Labour is “not a party of protest” as her keynote conference speech was disrupted by hecklers.

In her first conference speech as Chancellor, Ms Reeves received applause and a standing ovation as she began.

But shortly afterwards a protester was hauled out while complaining about the Government’s arms sales to Israel.

The Chancellor shot back: “This is a changed Labour Party, a Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protest.”