Rail passengers warned of travel disruption as conductors strike

Members of the RMT at TransPennine Express walked out on Saturday and will strike again on Sunday.

Alan Jones
Saturday 04 June 2022 08:19
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds train station.
(PA Archive)

Rail passengers are being warned of significant disruption to services over the Bank Holiday weekend because of a strike by conductors at a train company.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out on Saturday and will strike again on Sunday in a long-running dispute over pay.

TransPennine Express (TPE) urged people not to travel, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

Our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport

Kathryn O'Brien, TPE

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend were urged to seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

“Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.”

The divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful

Mick Lynch, RMT

The union said the company was refusing conductors’ request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off and Sundays, and had offered more money to drivers.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful and they need to understand that our members will not give in until they have a just settlement.

“Conductors, like drivers, should be well-rewarded for their work on TPE and if management behave reasonably, we can suspend the action this weekend.

“What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.

“We urge TPE bosses to think again and meaningfully engage with RMT.”

