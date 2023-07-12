Jump to content

Rail revenue protection staff vote to strike amid bullying claims

RMT union members on Arriva Rail London backed industrial action by 82% in a ballot.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 12 July 2023 08:25
RMT union members voted to go on strike by 82% in the ballot among Arriva Trains London staff (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Railway revenue protection officers have voted to strike in a dispute over issues including claims of bullying.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Arriva Rail London backed industrial action by 82% in a ballot.

The union said workers have become frustrated that a collective grievance into bullying has not been adequately dealt with.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a fantastic result, and our members feel strongly that justice has not been done in their workplace.

“It is clear that Arriva Rail London management has failed to follow the right workplace procedures and they should now heed the strong feelings of their staff.

“However, if they fail to listen, then it is inevitable that revenue protection staff will take strike action on Arriva Rail London until there is a satisfactory resolution.”

