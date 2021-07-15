Rise in payrolled workers for seventh straight month as economy recovers

Britain saw a record 356,000 jump in the number of workers on payrolls last month and vacancies soared as the economy recovered, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said payroll figures rose for the seventh month in a row between May and June, while firms hired at a blistering pace after indoor hospitality reopened ahead of the final lifting of restrictions on July 19.

The increase in payrolled workers was the biggest since those records began in 2014.

There were 862,000 vacancies between April and June – 77,500 above the first quarter of 2020 and passing pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to the ONS.

The figures also show that the jobless rate dropped once more, to 4.8% between March and May, against 5% from December to February, but in line with a revised figure of 4.8% for the three months to April.

But the ONS also said that, despite seven months of increases, the number of payrolled workers has still fallen by 206,000 since the pandemic hit.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The labour market is continuing to recover, with the number of employees on payroll up again strongly in June.

“The number of job vacancies continued to rise very strongly.

“The biggest sector driving this was hospitality, followed by wholesaling and retailing.

“As the economy gradually reopened, the unemployment rate fell in March to May. This was especially marked for younger people, who had been hardest hit by earlier lockdowns.”