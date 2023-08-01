Roger White to retire as boss of Irn-Bru maker AG Barr

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger White is to retire as the boss of Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr after 21 years.

The Scottish company, which also runs the Rubicon and Funkin brands, said Mr White will step down as chief executive within the next 12 months.

AG Barr said it has launched a formal process as it looks for his replacement in the role.

Mr White said: “It has been a privilege and pleasure to lead the business for over two decades and now the time is right to plan for my succession and to ensure the continued success of the business.

“I would like to pay tribute to everyone across the whole organisation who make AG Barr a very special place with amazing brands.”

Mark Allen, chairman of the drinks business, said: “Roger has served the shareholders, board, wider business and industry for over 21 years – this makes him one of the longest-serving CEOs in the UK public market.

“He has supported the transformation of the business from a regional soft drinks business into a highly successful multi beverage, branded company that has delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees.”

It came as the firm said higher pricing for earlier in the year and particularly good weather in June helped to drive strong sales of soft drinks.

It said revenues for the half-year to the end of July are set to have risen by around 33% to roughly £210 million.

AG Barr said this will include 10% like-for-like growth, with it also benefiting significantly from its acquisition of Boost Drinks last year.

The drinks business said it expects full-year profits to be “marginally above the top end of analyst expectations” as a result.

Shares in AG Barr were 2.2% higher on Tuesday afternoon.