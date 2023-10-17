Jump to content

Rolls-Royce to axe up to 2,500 jobs across business

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the firm ‘more streamlined’.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 17 October 2023 07:27
Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs across its global business (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs across its global business (Paul Ellis/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul under its new boss.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the Derby-based engineering giant “a more streamlined and efficient” business.

The aerospace engineering specialist which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

Mr Erginbilgic, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future.

“Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success.

“This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.”

