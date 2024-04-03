Royal Mail ‘investigating claims of problems with new barcoded stamps’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail is reportedly investigating claims that people have been wrongly fined after being sent letters with new barcoded stamps.

Members of the public have complained they had to pay £5 penalties to collect post because the stamps were deemed to be counterfeit, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The issue has emerged since the postal service switched entirely to a new barcoded system last July.

Postmasters have said the allegedly fake stamps were bought from Royal Mail directly, prompting fears that they are wrongly being identified as counterfeit.

We spoke to Royal Mail and they are investigating and they are working alongside the Post Office and other retailers to try and ascertain the source of the problem Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake

In December, many people complained Christmas cards went undelivered.

On Tuesday night, Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said he had held a meeting with Royal Mail chief executive Martin Siedenberg.

Mr Hollinrake told the Telegraph: “We spoke to Royal Mail and they are investigating and they are working alongside the Post Office and other retailers to try and ascertain the source of the problem.”

Last week, Royal Mail insisted its processes are “secure” and that it uses “specialist equipment” to assess whether a stamp is genuine.

Most stamps are verified using the service’s scanning devices at sorting offices.

The Post Office and Royal Mail have been approached for comment.