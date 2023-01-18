Royal Mail starts moving export parcels following cyber incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Royal Mail has started moving “limited volumes” of export parcels following the recent cyber incident.

The company said it was trialling “operational workarounds” but continued to ask customers not to submit any new export parcels into the network.

A statement said: “Our initial focus will be to clear mail that has already been processed and is waiting to be despatched.

“We are pleased to announce that we have resumed the export of letters which do not require a customs declaration to all international destinations.

We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing Royal Mail statement

“From 1900 this evening, customers will be able to start submitting international export letters which do not require a customs declaration into the Royal Mail network again through all channels including Royal Mail post boxes and Post Office branches.

“Royal Mail continues to work with external experts, the security authorities and regulators to mitigate the impact of this cyber incident, with a focus on restoring all services for export letters and parcels. Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays. Domestic services remain unaffected.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing.”

Royal Mail added it was “working around the clock” to fully resolve the situation.