Ryanair and Wizz Air passenger numbers grow in December despite disruption
The budget airlines both recorded more passengers during the festive month than in 2023.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Budget airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air both saw growing numbers of passengers in December, despite disruption to UK flights over the Christmas period.
Ryanair carried 13.6 million passengers in December, up 8% on the same period last year.
Wizz Air, meanwhile, carried 5.1 million passengers, up 1.9% year-on-year.
It comes after disruption to flights over the Christmas period at several major UK airports.
Stansted, which is Ryanair’s main airport in the UK, suffered disruption because of foggy conditions.
And Gatwick airport suffered more than four days of fog-related flight disruptions in the week between Christmas and New Year.
Ryanair said it operated more than 77,000 flights in December, with a load factor – a metric used to indicate how full flights are – of 92%.
It means the Irish airline carried 197.2 million passengers for the whole of 2024, up 8% on 2023.
Despite rising passenger numbers, airlines have seen average fares decline of late, amid pressure on consumer spending.
Ryanair said in November that its average air fare declined by a 10th in 2024, which hit its profits.
Higher interest rates and efforts to offset higher living costs among customers have meant airlines have been forced to drop prices.
Wizz Air’s rolling total for the year came to 62.7 million passengers, up 3.9% on the previous year.