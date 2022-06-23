Scotland to face more rail disruption as second scheduled strike goes ahead
The RMT is at the centre of a continued, bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
A second of three scheduled rail strikes will go ahead in Scotland today as talks broke down between RMT union members and railway employers.
The RMT union continues to be involved in a bitter dispute over pay and working conditions, and accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.
Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday following a stoppage on Tuesday, crippling large parts of the rail network.
RMT members are also scheduled to stage further strikes on Saturday.
Passengers across the UK have been facing continued disruption this week, even on days in between the three scheduled 24-hour strikes.
ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services on Tuesday, while cross-border services were also badly affected.
On Wednesday, despite there being no scheduled strike, passengers still faced cancellations and delays.
ScotRail said this has been mainly caused by the staggered reopening of signal boxes.
The train operator urged any passengers wishing to travel on its services this week to check timetables on its website in advance.
It made a specific mention to fans of The Eagles to check trains ahead of the group’s concert at Murrayfield on Wednesday.
About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have walked out at midnight on Tuesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.