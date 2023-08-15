ScotRail drivers accept pay offer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Train drivers in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer.

Aslef announced its members at ScotRail voted by 75% in favour of a deal the union said is worth 5% for 2023/24, backdated to April 1, with a further 1% increase from October.

Aslef’s Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “This is a resounding vote in favour of accepting the improved pay offer and it shows the importance of a positive approach to industrial relations.

“It is now high time that the Rail Delivery Group and the Tory Government do the same in England and negotiate respectfully and with a willingness to pay our members what they need and deserve.”