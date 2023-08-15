Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ScotRail drivers accept pay offer

Aslef members voted by 75% in favour of a deal the union says is worth 6% from October.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 15 August 2023 11:17
The Aslef members at ScotRail have accepted the pay offer (PA)
The Aslef members at ScotRail have accepted the pay offer (PA)
(PA Wire)

Train drivers in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer.

Aslef announced its members at ScotRail voted by 75% in favour of a deal the union said is worth 5% for 2023/24, backdated to April 1, with a further 1% increase from October.

Aslef’s Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “This is a resounding vote in favour of accepting the improved pay offer and it shows the importance of a positive approach to industrial relations.

“It is now high time that the Rail Delivery Group and the Tory Government do the same in England and negotiate respectfully and with a willingness to pay our members what they need and deserve.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in