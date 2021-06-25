Shapps insists new green list offers ‘a little bit of relief’ for travel firms

The limited easing of restrictions on foreign holidays provides “a little bit of relief for the travel industry”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted, amid claims it has not gone far enough.

Fourteen new countries and territories have been added to the Government’s green list of destinations from which travellers do not have to self-isolate on their return.

They include Spain’s Balearic islands, Malta Madeira and a number of Caribbean destinations.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “It does mean there is a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away.

Global Covid-19 cases and deaths (PA Graphics)

“It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction.”

However, all of the additions except Malta were also put on a watchlist, which means they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

A number of popular hotspots such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain remain in the amber tier.

Travellers returning to the UK from those locations must self-isolate at home for 10 days, making holidays unviable for many people.