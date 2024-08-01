Jump to content

Shell posts £10.9bn profit after second quarter beats expectations

The energy giant saw a slowdown in earnings over the three months to June after previously warning about lower fossil fuel prices.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 01 August 2024 08:02
Shell posted stronger than expected earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Oil firm Shell has revealed profits of 14 billion dollars (£10.9 billion) for the first half of the year after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The energy giant saw a slowdown in earnings over the three months to June after previously warning about lower fossil fuel prices, refining margins and an impairment hit linked to plants in Singapore and Rotterdam.

Nevertheless, it still delivered 6.3 billion dollars (£4.9 billion) of earnings for the period, surpassing analyst guidance.

We continue to demonstrate that we are delivering more value with less emissions

Wael Sawan, Shell chief executive

Shell told shareholders on Thursday that earning were 19% lower quarter-on-quarter due to weaker liquified natural gas (LNG) trading and refining profitability.

The company somewhat offset this through stronger profit margins and total volumes in its marketing division.

The company also confirmed plans for further returns to shareholders through an extended 3.5 billion dollar (£2.7 billion) share buyback programme.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another strong quarter of operational and financial results.

“We further strengthened our leading LNG portfolio, and made good progress across our Capital Markets Day 2023 financial targets, including 1.7 billion dollars of structural cost reductions since 2022.

“We continue to demonstrate that we are delivering more value with less emissions.”

It comes days after rival BP also posted higher-than-expected profits despite write-downs and weaker refining margins.

