Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shell to buy renewable gas producer in £1.7bn deal

Shell will acquire a 100% stake in Denmark-based Nature Energy, which produces renewable natural gas.

Anna Wise
Monday 28 November 2022 17:55
Energy giant Shell has agreed to buy Europe’s largest renewable gas producer in a deal worth 2 billion US dollars (£1.66 billion) (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
Energy giant Shell has agreed to buy Europe’s largest renewable gas producer in a deal worth 2 billion US dollars (£1.66 billion) (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Energy giant Shell has agreed to buy Europe’s largest renewable gas producer in a deal worth two billion US dollars (£1.66 billion).

Shell will acquire a 100% stake in Denmark-based Nature Energy, which produces renewable natural gas (RNG) from agricultural, industrial and household waste.

The move will help Shell speed up its plans to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, it said.

Acquiring Nature Energy will add a european production platform and growth pipeline to Shell’s existing RNG projects in the United States

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell

RNG uses methane that could otherwise be released into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste, meaning it has sustainability benefits, Shell said.

Recommended

It is also chemically identical to conventional natural gas and can be used in existing infrastructure to help decarbonise sectors such as commercial road transport, marine and heating.

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s downstream director, said: “Acquiring Nature Energy will add a european production platform and growth pipeline to Shell’s existing RNG projects in the United States.

“We will use this acquisition to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale, at a time when energy transition policies and customer preferences are signalling strong growth in demand in the years ahead.”

Following the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Shell will take on the Danish firm’s 14 operating plants, supplies and infrastructure, as well its pipeline of around 30 new plant projects in Europe and North America.

Nature Energy’s 420 employees will also operate as a subsidiary of Shell, “initially” under the existing brand, the group said.

The agreement was reached with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners and Sampension, and the acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged.

The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in