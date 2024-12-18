Shoe Zone blames Budget costs for store closures and warns over profits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Retailer Shoe Zone said it has shut stores in response to soaring wage costs following the recent Budget measures as it warned over profits once again.

The group – which employs around 2,250 staff across 297 stores in the UK – said the Chancellor’s move to increase employers’ national insurance contributions and increase the minimum wage has led to “significant additional costs”.

“These additional costs have resulted in the planned closure of a number of stores that have now become unviable,” it said.

It did not say how many stores had shut or the number of workers affected.

But the group has already been closing loss-making stores over the past year, revealing in October that 26 sites had been shut on a net basis – 53 closed, less 27 opened – in the year to September 28.

Shoe Zone said it had also seen “very challenging trading conditions” since the end of September as shoppers have pulled back spending amid unseasonal weather, adding that consumer confidence had weakened further since the Budget in October.

Shares plunged by as much as 49% on Wednesday morning as it cautioned that due to the tough trading and extra wage bill, annual profits would be lower than expected, while it also cancelled its final shareholder dividend payout for 2023-24.

It slashed guidance by up to half, warning that underlying pre-tax profits were now set to be not less than £5 million, down from £10 million previously expected for the year to September 27 next year.

The profit warning marks the second in as many months after it also lowered guidance in October for the year to September 28 2024, blaming poor summer weather for lower sales.

Shoe Zone said annual sales fell 2.7%, which it expected will leave 2023-24 profits at “not less than” £9.6 million against the £16.2 million reported the previous year.