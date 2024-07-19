Sky News returns to air after global IT outages disrupted its morning broadcast

Support truly

Sky News has returned back to air after the broadcaster was affected by the major IT outage affecting businesses across the world.

After welcoming viewers back to the channel, the morning anchor reported on the news saying: “A major global IT outage is hitting businesses worldwide, including here at Sky News.”

The presenters referred to printed out notes during the report on Friday morning as the broadcaster got back on its feet.

Sky News’ online page, YouTube and TV channel previously displayed an apology for the interruption to the broadcast.

Following the outage, a Sky News spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Sky News has not been able to broadcast live TV this morning, we apologise for the interruption.

“All the news is still available online, on the Sky News app, website, and across our social media accounts.

“We are working hard to restore all services.”

During the disruption, Sky News sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao shared a photo of the breakfast team in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said the team were “obviously not on air” but that they are “trying” to return.

Major institutions across the world have reported computer issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.

Overnight, IT giant Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an “issue” with its 365 apps and operating systems, and although it said it had recovered some services, it warned that the issue was ongoing and users should expect “service degradation”, according to a status page on its website.

A number of cybersecurity experts are reporting that a faulty update from CrowdStrike could be the cause of the outage.

Britain’s biggest train company Govia Thameslink Railway is also among those who have affected, warning passengers to expect disruption due to “widespread IT issues”.