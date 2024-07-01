Some bank customers still awaiting payments after glitches hit UK lenders

Support truly

Some people have still not received payments into their bank accounts, including their wages, after multiple high street banks were hit by technical issues on Friday.

People may need payments that have not arrived in their accounts to be resent, despite the glitches being fixed, one bank said.

Barclays, HSBC, Nationwide and Virgin Money were among those to apologise to customers on Friday and over the weekend after some people were left unable to send or receive money.

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain that they had not received their pay day wages in their bank accounts, or could not pay bills like rent.

Pay.UK – which operates the network that enables digital transactions to be sent between banks and building societies within seconds – said the problems that were causing some payments to be delayed or not processed were fixed on Friday.

We’re also supporting a relatively small number of customers whose transactions failed and may need to be requested again Virgin Money

But Virgin Money said on Monday that it was supporting some of its customers whose payments into or out of their account had failed altogether.

A spokesman for the bank said: “Following the issues with payments across the banking sector on Friday, where some of our customers experienced delays to payments in and out of their account, new payments are now flowing normally, with the backlog cleared over the weekend to resolve delayed payments.

“We’re also supporting a relatively small number of customers whose transactions failed and may need to be requested again.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and we’re grateful for their patience.”

Meanwhile, some users complained on X on Monday that they had still not received pay into their HSBC accounts.

One user wrote: “Still not received my pay. All bills gone out today and customer support chat saying you have no pay issues.”

The network stabilised around noon on Friday and we have continued to monitor the systems closely, with no further evidence of issues Pay.UK

On Friday, HSBC said online banking services were “back up and running” and the payments issue affecting multiple banks had been resolved.

It also urged customers to check with the recipient, or view their recent transactions notifications, if they had seen a failure notice and were trying to send a payment again.

A spokeswoman for Pay.UK said: “The network stabilised around noon on Friday and we have continued to monitor the systems closely, with no further evidence of issues.

“In most cases, banks will successfully resubmit those payments that were not processed.

“If customers are still experiencing issues they should contact their bank directly.”