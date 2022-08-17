Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spending on credit cards up a third amid cost-of-living crunch

UK credit card holders spent just under £20 billion in May, 33% more than in the same month last year.

Anna Wise
Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:54
Credit card spending has shot up by a third (PA)
Credit card spending has shot up by a third (PA)
(PA Wire)

Credit card spending has shot up by a third as more people turn to borrowing cash amid the cost-of-living crunch.

UK credit card holders spent just under £20 billion in May, a 33% jump in the total spend compared to the same month last year, according to official figures from trade body UK Finance.

Debt was also on the up, with outstanding balances on credit card accounts growing nearly 10% in the year to May.

The number of credit card transactions also rose by more than a quarter year-on-year, with around 357 million payments in May by UK cardholders both in the country and overseas.

Recommended

Consumer Prices Index inflation had reached 7.9% in the year to May and has since risen further.

Credit card spending has been increasing steadily since the start of the year, coinciding with the rising cost of bills and double-digit food and drink inflation.

Meanwhile, total debit card spending edged up by just 1% compared to the same period last year, UK Finance said.

The data comes as inflation spilled over into double figures in July, hitting 10.1%, driven by big price rises across food and staple items, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Real wages have declined, with UK workers seeing their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the three months to June.

Inflation is expected to get even worse later this year, peaking at 13.3% in October, according to the Bank of England.

Recommended

This is likely to push the UK into a recession, starting in the fourth quarter of this year and continuing until the final three months of 2023, the Bank said earlier this month.

Inflation is largely being driven by spiking energy bills, with another energy price cap rise of around 85% forecast for October. Bills are then likely to spike even further in January and April next year, experts say.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in