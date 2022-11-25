‘Steady start’ to Black Friday despite cost pressure on shoppers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Retailers have seen a “steady start” to Black Friday trading amid fears the rising cost-of-living could weigh on shoppers.

Barclaycard Payments has revealed that sales volumes on Friday morning have been consistent with what was recorded on Black Friday last year.

It comes after warnings that the shopping day could be muted due to pressure on consumer bills.

Electricals retailer Currys said that rocketing household energy bills has helped to boost Black Friday sales of energy efficient products such as air fryers and heat-pump tumble dryers.

It's likely the feel good factor in the run up to the World Cup, with the England and Wales matches on Monday of this week, has given retail and hospitality a boost Marc Pettican, head of Barclaycard Payments

It revealed that 18,159 air fryers have been sold over the past week alone.

Experts said sales have also been higher in the week leading up to Black Friday.

Marc Pettican, head of Barclaycard Payments, said: “Our data shows that Black Friday is off to a steady start this year, despite the challenging economic backdrop.

“When looking at spending on the morning of Black Friday, so far today, transaction volumes are broadly in line with what we saw this time last year.

“We have also seen an increase in transactions in the week leading up to today, with volumes up 3.46 per cent week-on-week compared to the lead up to Black Friday last year.

“It’s likely the feel good factor in the run up to the World Cup, with the England and Wales matches on Monday of this week, has given retail and hospitality a boost.”

Building society Nationwide said it saw higher purchase numbers as of 9am on Friday compared with the last two years.

It said members have made 1.37 million transactions, which it said is 7% higher than Black Friday last year and 33% higher than Black Friday in 2020, which was hampered by pandemic restrictions.

Mark Nalder, director of payment strategy at Nationwide Building Society said: “Early indications are that this Black Friday will be the busiest shopping day of the year.”