Steelworkers to ban overtime in protest against job losses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Workers at steel giant Tata are to ban overtime as part of industrial action in protest at job losses.

Unite said around 1,500 of its members based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in South Wales will take action from June 18.

Unions are opposed to the company’s plans to close blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production which needs fewer workers.

Unite warned that strike action will be held if the company does not row back on its plans.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tata has miscalculated.

“Its workers know a better future is possible and they will be taking industrial action to fight for it, with Unite using every tool at its disposal to make the company change course.

“This hugely wealthy company knows UK steel capacity and jobs can be retained as the transition is made to green steel.

“Tata’s disastrous deal with the current Government would only see its other overseas operations take advantage of the coming boom in green steel at the expense of South Wales.”

Other unions are campaigning to save jobs at Port Talbot but have not announced any industrial action.

Tata says it has no option but to change the way steel is produced, adding that it has made generous redundancy offers to workers affected by its plans.