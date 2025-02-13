Strikes by Avanti West Coast train managers over next three Sundays suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikes planned by Avanti West Coast train managers over the next three Sundays have been suspended to allow negotiations in a long-running dispute over rest day working.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have already taken industrial action and were due to walk out again on the coming Sundays.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This breakthrough has been achieved through the strength and determination of our members, whose industrial action has forced Avanti to engage seriously with this dispute.

“As a result, strike action has been suspended to allow space for constructive talks.

“We are fully committed to using the next three weeks productively to secure a negotiated settlement in good faith.

“However, Avanti must demonstrate a real willingness to compromise if it wants to avoid an escalation of this dispute in the coming weeks and months.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We are pleased the RMT has suspended strike action for the next three weekends.

“We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve this dispute and will continue to work together to find a resolution.

“This means that tickets will be back on sale for the dates concerned and we will be able to operate our normal Sunday timetable.”