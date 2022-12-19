Strikes close three remote Scottish airports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three of Scotland’s most remote airports are closed on Monday due to strikes.

The facilities on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland, will also be shuttered on Thursday as a result of the action from Unite union members.

Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) also confirmed earlier this month that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm during the strikes and Kirkwall Airport in Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.

The remaining Hial airports, in Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats, will operate as usual.

The strike action comes after the union members rejected the 5% pay rise they have been offered, with almost three quarters (73.5%) backing strike action in a ballot.

After the vote, Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the demands from the union were “unrealistic”.

“We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”