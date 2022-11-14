Sunak has ‘last chance’ to save the NHS, warns union

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A leading trade union is giving a message to the Prime Minister on Monday that strikes may be the only option to save the NHS.

As growing numbers of health workers vote on industrial action, Unite will launch an advertising campaign across the country calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to use this week’s autumn statement to avert a funding crisis “engulfing” the NHS.

The union will stage a photo call at St Thomas’s Hospital, opposite Parliament, where workers will tell a cardboard cut-out of the Prime Minister why strikes may be the only option to save the NHS.

The union has taken out a series of newspaper adverts, and an ad van will tour Westminster from Monday until Thursday telling the PM it is his “last chance to save the NHS”.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Services are at breaking point while workers are struggling to make ends meet. The blame for this lies squarely with the Government.

“That’s why Unite’s ad campaign is warning the PM that it’s his last chance to save the NHS.

“The Prime Minister should use the budget later this week to avert industrial action and fix the ongoing tragedy of underfunding across the NHS.

“NHS workers are standing up not just for fair pay but for a properly funded health service.”

Unite, representing around 100,000 NHS workers, has announced it is set to bring thousands more NHS staff into possible strike action.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing have voted to strike over pay while other unions are balloting ambulance crews, paramedics, midwives, physiotherapists and hospital porters and cleaners for industrial action, threatening an NHS-wide walkout before the end of the year.