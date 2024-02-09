Sunak made £1.8m in capital gains and paid £508,000 in tax, documents show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has published his tax documents, showing that he paid more than £500,000 in UK tax last year.

The Prime Minister released the summary of his tax affairs on Friday afternoon as Parliament was in recess.

The statement showed he paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23.

Mr Sunak made nearly £1.8 million through capital gains – up from £1.6 million in 2021/22 – as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary.

He also earned £139,477 from him ministerial and prime ministerial salaries, a sum that pales in comparison with his investment income.

Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published “a summary” of Mr Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

The former California resident separately paid 6,847 US dollars in tax from 45,646 US dollars of dividends that were taxed separately in the US in 2022.