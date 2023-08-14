Superdry fashion boss banned from road for drink-driving

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A co-founder of clothing firm Superdry has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving.

James Holder, 51, was twice the drink-drive limit on July 28 when he was stopped in his Range Rover by police in Snowshill Road, Broadway, Worcestershire.

Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court heard that a roadside breath test recorded a reading of 72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The court was told that the fashion designer had been at a business meeting at a pub and after drinking had decided to drive home.

Holder, of Hawling, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

You admitted the offence straight away and I do give you credit for that, and the penalty I impose will be less severe than I would have done District Judge Nicholas Wattam

Revantha Amarasinha, defending, acknowledged the defendant would be banned from driving but asked for leniency as it would impact his family life, business interests and charity work.

“The work he does requires a considerable amount of travelling and travelling overseas, including to China and India,” he said.

“A ban is going to have a significant impact upon his business.”

Mr Amarasinha said Holder has three children – a teenager who lives with his ex-wife, and two younger children from his second marriage who he co-parents – and a ban would affect his ability to drive his children around.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam banned Holder from driving for 18 months, fined him £1,800 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £720.

“You admitted the offence straight away and I do give you credit for that, and the penalty I impose will be less severe than I would have done,” the judge said.

“This is very much out of character for you, and I do realise this will have a significant impact upon you for your business and your family.

“This was clearly an error of judgment, and you were two times the legal limit and I am going to deal with you as leniently as I can.”

The judge told Holder if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course he could reduce his road ban by 18 weeks.

Holder co-founded Superdry in Cheltenham in 2003 with businessman Julian Dunkerton. He quit the brand in 2016.

The fashion retailer is famous for its hoodie tops and T-shirts, and celebrity fans include former footballer David Beckham and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.