Tesco urgently recalls ‘melt in the middle’ meat-free burgers over burn risk
People have been told not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Tesco has recalled its “melt in the middle” meat-free burgers because they might be too hot.
The product recall, issued by the high street giant, is because of a “burn risk” to customers from the 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle.
The recall, issued on Friday, states: “Tesco are taking the precautionary step of recalling Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because the centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked.
“This may result in a burn risk to customers.”
People have been told not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.
The recall adds that “no receipt is required”.
On the box, the burgers - made from fava bean and pea protein - are described as “succulent and tangy” and “with an American style mustard and gherkin melt”.
A Food Standards Agency alert about the product says “the melting middle could potentially cause a burn risk to consumers when biting into the burger”.