Tesco urgently recalls ‘melt in the middle’ meat-free burgers over burn risk

Tesco has recalled its “melt in the middle” meat-free burgers because they might be too hot.

The product recall, issued by the high street giant, is because of a “burn risk” to customers from the 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle.

The recall, issued on Friday, states: “Tesco are taking the precautionary step of recalling Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because the centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked.

“This may result in a burn risk to customers.”

People have been told not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

The recall adds that “no receipt is required”.

On the box, the burgers - made from fava bean and pea protein - are described as “succulent and tangy” and “with an American style mustard and gherkin melt”.

A Food Standards Agency alert about the product says “the melting middle could potentially cause a burn risk to consumers when biting into the burger”.