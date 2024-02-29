The full list of 75 Body Shop stores set to close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The administrators of Body Shop have announced the closure of a further 75 shops and said that 489 people will lose their jobs.

The closures listed below come on top of seven others announced last week.

Four of the seven shops that shut last week were in London: Surrey Quays, Oxford Street Bond Street, Canary Wharf and Cheapside.

The other three were in Nuneaton in Warwickshire, Ashford Town Centre in Kent, Bristol Queens Road in Bristol.

The list of the next 75 shops that will close:

Aylesbury, BuckinghamshireBanbury, OxfordshireBarnstaple, DevonBasildon, EssexBattersea, Greater LondonBedford, BedfordshireBeverley, East Riding of YorkshireBexleyheath, Greater LondonBlackburn, LancashireBlackpool, LancashireBournemouth Commercial Rd, DorsetBolton, Greater ManchesterBrixton, Greater LondonBroughton Park, CheshireBury, Greater ManchesterCamberley, SurreyCarlisle, CumbriaCarmarthen, CarmarthenshireChippenham, WiltshireCirencester, GloucestershireCroydon, Greater LondonDidcot, OxfordshireDurham, County DurhamEast Kilbride, South LanarkshireEdinburgh Gyle Centre, MidlothianEdinburgh Princes Mall, MidlothianEpsom, SurreyFareham, HampshireFarnborough, HampshireGlasgow Braehead, LanarkshireGlasgow Fort, LanarkshireGlasgow Silverburn, LanarkshireGlasgow Station, LanarkshireGrimsby, LincolnshireHalifax, West YorkshireHarlow, EssexHastings, East SussexHempstead Valley, KentHigh Wycombe, BuckinghamshireHuddersfield, West YorkshireHull, East Riding of YorkshireIlford, Greater LondonIpswich, SuffolkIsle of Wight, Isle of WightIslington, Greater LondonKendal, CumbriaKings Lynn, NorfolkLeeds White Rose, West YorkshireLewisham Centre, Greater LondonLichfield, StaffordshireLoughborough, LeicestershireLuton, BedfordshireMacclesfield, CheshireMiddlesbrough, North YorkshireMorpeth, NorthumberlandNewton Abbot, DevonNorthampton, NorthamptonshireOldham, Greater ManchesterPerth, PerthshirePeterborough Queensgate, CambridgeshirePortsmouth, HampshireRegent Street, Greater LondonSalisbury, WiltshireStafford, StaffordshireStansted Airside, EssexStratford-upon-Avon, WarwickshireSwansea, GlamorganshireTelford, ShropshireThanet, KentTrowbridge, WiltshireWakefield Trinity Walk, West YorkshireWalthamstow, Greater LondonWigan, Greater ManchesterWoking, SurreyWolverhampton, West Midlands