The NHS ‘cannot be switched on and off on whim’ during strikes – Atkins

The NHS “doesn’t just belong” to the British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors’ committee, the Health Secretary has said as medics continue their record-breaking walkout.

Victoria Atkins said that the health service “cannot be switched on and off on whim” as she warned that the walkouts are having “very serious consequences” for patients and other NHS workers.

Junior doctors in England are in the middle of a six-day strike, the longest walkout in NHS history.

Ms Atkins promised to start talks in 20 minutes if the strikes were called off.

Speaking on a visit to London Ambulance Service, Ms Atkins said she supported local health leaders who made calls for striking doctors to return to work amid patient safety fears.

A number of hospitals in England have pleaded for medics to leave picket lines and get back to work due to safety concerns, also known as derogation requests.

But a row erupted after the BMA said that the derogation process was being “undermined” by the health service and it suggested that the requests were being made due to “political pressure”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Atkins said: “It is absolutely for NHS leaders to decide which services need to be protected, I trust their medical judgment, their clinical judgment with these mitigations that they’re seeking.

“I absolutely support them in seeking these mitigations, but it is for local health leaders who know their hospitals, know their patients and know their rotas, it is for them to make those decisions and I trust them and their judgment.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that that NHS leaders are “completely independent of Government” but added that they have his “backing” when making derogation requests.

Speaking to broadcasters in Nottinghamshire, he said: “These strikes are disrupting people’s lives. They are causing an enormous amount of concern to people.

“It’s absolutely right that NHS leaders, completely independent of Government, are making clinical decisions on the ground. And requesting that extra support where they feel that they need it. Of course they have my backing in doing that.”

More than 20 derogation requests have been submitted to the BMA, with the majority rejected as the union said that NHS England and some trusts are refusing to provide evidence that they have undertaken steps to show they have “exhausted” all other sources of staffing before recalling medics.

NHS England bosses said in a letter that they will “continue to engage with the BMA in good faith to ensure the safety of patients” and that the BMA’s letter suggests the process for considering patient safety mitigations is “not working as well as it should” which they want to work to address.

On the first day of the strike on Tuesday, critical incidents were declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and by the NHS in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen hospitals said that emergency services were busy, with some reporting “extreme heightened pressure”.

Health officials have warned that the strike coincides with one of the busiest weeks of the calendar year for the NHS due to a rising tide of winter bugs and people storing up problems over the Christmas break.

Ms Atkins continued: “These strikes are very, very serious for our NHS.

“We were in the middle of negotiations before the junior doctors’ committee chose to walk out and call these strikes.

“But strikes have very serious consequences. They have consequences for patients, we know that in the last set of strikes some 88,000 appointments were cancelled as a result of the strikes.

“They also have consequences for other professionals working in the NHS, because they are picking up the slack.

“But also it has consequences for the system as a whole, and the concern of NHS leaders now is that the impact of these strikes will be felt not just in the middle of the strikes at the moment, but also in the weeks to come.”

It is a political choice for this Government to stick rigidly to its dogma of not negotiating while strikes are planned Professor Philip Banfield, BMA

On whether she will look to get back round the table with the BMA as soon as the current strike is over, Ms Atkins told PA: “I’ve said throughout this that, please, to the junior doctors’ committee, the moment you call off the strikes.

“I’ll get back around the table with you within 20 minutes.

“It’s just we have to have the strikes called off, because the NHS belongs to us all.

“It doesn’t just belong to the junior doctors’ committee, and for the 1.3 million people who work in the NHS, as well of course for the tens of millions of people it looks after, the NHS cannot be switched on and off on whim.”

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA council chairman, said: “It is a political choice for this Government to stick rigidly to its dogma of not negotiating while strikes are planned.

“In the past, the Government waived this principle for the barrister strikes, so there is no reason for them to waste time and money by refusing to talk now.

“We are clear: we are ready to talk 24/7. Get back around the table, give us a credible offer and we can end these strikes right now.”

The Health Secretary was speaking during a visit to the London Ambulance Service (LAS) NHS Trust in London.

Ms Atkins sat with emergency call handlers and listened in on incoming calls in a 999 control room.

She was shown the service’s new all-electric vehicles before speaking with paramedics and mental health consultants.