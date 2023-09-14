THG reduces headcount by 500 as losses rise and shares plunge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Retailer THG said it had reduced its headcount by another 500 people since the start of the year as it reported a jump in its losses.

The Myprotein owner said that it now employed 2,500 fewer people than it did in early 2022, part of a cost-cutting drive which has included investment in automation.

By the end of December last year it had already reduced its headcount by 2,000 people.

It came as the company’s pre-tax losses shot up by nearly a quarter from £108 million to £133 million in the six months to the end of June.

The beauty division was held back in the first half by short-term global de-stocking impacting manufacturing volumes Matthew Goulding, chief executive

Revenue was down 9.3% during the period as THG sold off some parts of its business. Shares plummeted 17%.

But chief executive Matthew Moulding said the results were “strong”, pointing to a significant rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure of profit which strips out many of a business’s costs.

“Inflationary pressures provided significant challenges to consumers and businesses alike over the past 18 months,” Mr Moulding said.

“Our strategy of supporting our consumers through 2022, sacrificing margins in the short-term, is bearing fruit.

“This is reflected in the strong first half results we’ve posted today, across adjusted EBITDA and cash.”

Despite its focus on keeping customers, THG said that it is trying to sell fewer beauty products at lower margins.

It blamed this for a more than 10% drop in revenue from its beauty division, which includes online shops Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Dermstore.

Despite this, margins dropped in the beauty division, from 2.9% to 2%, helping to reduce adjusted EBITDA by more than 40%.

“The beauty division was held back in the first half by short-term global de-stocking impacting manufacturing volumes,” Mr Goulding said.

“The situation has now started to reverse with the beauty division returning to growth since August, at the same time margin progression continues.”

Despite the reductions, THG kept to its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year.