Thousands of Post Office workers walk out in strike action

Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking action for 24 hours in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 28 September 2022 08:35
General view of a Post Office post box letter slot (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thousands of Post Office workers have walked out on strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking action for 24 hours in a separate row to the pay and conditions dispute in the Royal Mail.

CWU official Andy Furey said the union had to call a strike because its legal mandate for taking action was about to expire.

“It’s really a ridiculous aspect of the law. It had not been our intention to call further strikes, but the attitude of the employer, in the context of our need to comply with statutory legislation, left us with no choice.

“We are confident that the strike – the sixth strike of CWU Post Office members – will be as solidly supported as each of the previous actions.

“And unless there is a serious pay offer, with increased money on offer, then not only will this action go ahead, but we will also begin the process of undertaking a second national strike ballot.”

The CWU said the Post Office had increased the pay offer for 2022/23 from an initial 2% with a £250 cash lump sum to 5% with a £500 cash lump sum.

But it said this was still “some considerable way behind” current inflation levels.

