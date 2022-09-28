Thousands of Post Office workers walk out in strike action
Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking action for 24 hours in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Thousands of Post Office workers have walked out on strike in a dispute over pay.
Members of the Communication Workers Union are taking action for 24 hours in a separate row to the pay and conditions dispute in the Royal Mail.
CWU official Andy Furey said the union had to call a strike because its legal mandate for taking action was about to expire.
“It’s really a ridiculous aspect of the law. It had not been our intention to call further strikes, but the attitude of the employer, in the context of our need to comply with statutory legislation, left us with no choice.
“We are confident that the strike – the sixth strike of CWU Post Office members – will be as solidly supported as each of the previous actions.
“And unless there is a serious pay offer, with increased money on offer, then not only will this action go ahead, but we will also begin the process of undertaking a second national strike ballot.”
The CWU said the Post Office had increased the pay offer for 2022/23 from an initial 2% with a £250 cash lump sum to 5% with a £500 cash lump sum.
But it said this was still “some considerable way behind” current inflation levels.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.