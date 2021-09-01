Top 10 slowest FTSE 350 firms to pay suppliers

The Good Business Pays campaign has found FTSE 350 listed companies can take more than four months to settle bills with small suppliers.

Here is a list of the worst offenders compiled by the campaign:

Company/Ave time to pay in days/% invoices not paid within agreed termsMeggitt 132 85C&C Group 120 53TUI 101 63Electrocomponents 90 20Diageo 84 7Coca-Cola HBC 83 8Greencore Group 79 11Premier Foods 76 2Rolls-Royce 76 8GlaxoSmithKline 75 4