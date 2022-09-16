Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train drivers will resume their strikes next month in a long-running row over pay.

Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.