Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay

Walkouts next month will affect delegates travelling to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Alan Jones
Friday 16 September 2022 11:38
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers will resume their strikes next month in a long-running row over pay.

Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.

