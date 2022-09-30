Jump to content

Train services to be decimated by biggest rail strike of the year

Network Rail said only around 11% of services will operate on Saturday, and there will be no trains in many areas.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 30 September 2022 13:25
Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest rail strike of the year (James Manning/PA)
Britain's rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest rail strike of the year (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest strike of the year.

Only 11% of normal services will run and there will be no trains in many areas, Network Rail said.

Lines will be closed for the whole day between London and several major cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich and Manchester.

Avanti West Coast will not run any trains, and there will be no services between England and Wales.

Trains that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual.

Examples of the last direct trains from London include 3.06pm to Leeds, 3.32pm to Sheffield and 4.33pm to Bristol.

Passengers are advised to check National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website for updates.

The disruption will be worse than this year’s previous rail strikes as it is the first time members of the RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions have walked out on the same day.

Services will start later than normal on Sunday morning as workers return to duties.

Strikes are also planned for Wednesday October 5 and Saturday October 8.

Those who must travel should expect disruption

Andrew Haines, Network Rail

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary.

“Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

Passengers with a ticket for Saturday whose journey is cancelled or rescheduled are entitled to a refund.

Alternatively, they can travel either on Friday or another day up to and including Tuesday October 4.

Season ticket holders are entitled to compensation through the delay repay scheme.

