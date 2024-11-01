Treasury minister defends £950-a-day pay of new value for money tsar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The £950-a-day pay which the Government’s new value for money tsar will receive is fair, a minister has said.

David Goldstone will be paid the equivalent of just under £50,000 a year when he takes up the position of chairman of the new Office for Value for Money, working an average of one day a month in the role.

The appointment, announced in the Budget, is aimed at scrutinising Government spending and minimising waste.

Ministers, however, have faced questions about whether the role itself represents value for money.

If he worked full time, Mr Goldstone’s pay would be worth nearly £250,000 – significantly more than the Prime Minister is paid.

Treasury minister Darren Jones suggested the “rate of return for the improvements” which the new Office for Value for Money will make “will be far, far greater” than Mr Goldstone’s pay.

Mr Jones, who is Rachel Reeves’ deputy, added: “It is right that we pay people for their time. We can’t expect people to work for free. That is an important way in which we do things in this country.

“Actually, the day rate for David is, on a benchmark basis, competitive.”

Mr Goldstone will be in post for a year and is responsible for providing advice to the Chancellor and Chief Secretary to the Treasury to save money by reforming systems and improving policy outcomes.

It is an independent role and he is not an employee of the Treasury.

Mr Goldstone is also a non-executive director of the Submarine Delivery Agency and HS2 Ltd.

He was previously chief executive of Parliament’s Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority and chief operating officer at the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Goldstone also oversaw the Government’s £9.3 billion investment for the 2012 Olympics, including the Olympic Park venues and infrastructure.