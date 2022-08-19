Tube strike causes travel misery across London
Services on the vast majority of Tube lines are suspended, with a very limited operation elsewhere.
A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital.
Services on the vast majority of Tube lines are suspended, with a very limited operation elsewhere, according to Transport for London’s (TfL) website.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) workers are taking industrial action over issues including jobs and pensions.
There is also disruption to bus services in west and south-west London and parts of Surrey due to a strike on Friday and Saturday by bus drivers who are members of Unite.
Sixty-three bus routes are being affected.
Mainline train services started later than normal on Friday due to the knock-on effect of Thursday’s RMT strike at Network Rail and train operators across the country.
Just 70% of services will run across Friday as a whole.
A further walkout on Saturday will reduce service levels to 20%.
