UBS takeover of Credit Suisse to be completed by next week

Swiss banking giant UBS has said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12, following a state-backed rescue deal earlier this year.

The combined entity brings together two of the nation’s biggest banks with invested assets of more than 1.5 trillion US dollars (£1.2 trillion).

The expected completion would come three months after Credit Suisse, once deemed “too big to fail”, was bought by UBS for 3.25 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion).

It marked a historic takeover of the bank which was in the midst of a turnaround and had seen its share price tank over a matter of days.

It came amid turmoil in the global banking sector, with concerns mounting following the collapse of two regional banks in the US, leading to volatility across financial markets.

The rescue deal was ordained by the Swiss Federal Council, a seven-member governing body that included the country’s president Alain Berset.

It was passed without the approval of shareholders.

The merger will create a combined workforce of around 125,000 worldwide, before expected job cuts. UBS employs about 6,200 people in the UK and Credit Suisse around 5,500.

UBS has said it wants to significantly trim down Credit Suisse’s investment bank which would lead to a wave of lay-offs across the group.

It has not yet specified how many bankers will lose their jobs, but UBS’s chief executive Sergio Ermotti warned on Friday the cost-cutting move would be “painful”.

It is also planning a major leadership reshuffle, with Credit Suisse’s boss Ulrich Korner set to join the board after it closes the takeover.

Once the merger is complete, Credit Suisse shares will be delisted from the Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held.

But the completion is subject to the registration statement, which covers shares to be delivered, being declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

UBS is due to report its second-quarter financial results on July 25, but it could be considering delaying publication while it deals with the complexities of the merger, according to a report by the Financial Times.

It could mean results are not published until the end of August.