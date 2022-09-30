Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UK economy grows slightly in second quarter

It means the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 30 September 2022 07:34
The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics.

It means that the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.

A technical recession is when the economy witnesses two consecutive quarters of decline.

The ONS said on Friday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% over the three months to June.

Recommended

It had previously estimated that the economy shrank by 0.1% over the period.

Based on this previous guidance, the Bank of England implied the UK was likely to currently be in recession as it forecast another decline, of 0.2%, for the three months to September, in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this month.

However, the new figures from the ONS mean that, even if the economy declines as predicted this quarter, it will not yet be in recession.

The ONS said this was driven by upwards improvements for the health and financial sectors.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall.

“They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in