UK economy grows slightly in second quarter
It means the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.
The UK economy grew slightly over the second quarter after a previously predicted decline was revised by the Office for National Statistics.
It means that the UK might not currently be in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month.
A technical recession is when the economy witnesses two consecutive quarters of decline.
The ONS said on Friday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% over the three months to June.
It had previously estimated that the economy shrank by 0.1% over the period.
Based on this previous guidance, the Bank of England implied the UK was likely to currently be in recession as it forecast another decline, of 0.2%, for the three months to September, in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this month.
However, the new figures from the ONS mean that, even if the economy declines as predicted this quarter, it will not yet be in recession.
The ONS said this was driven by upwards improvements for the health and financial sectors.
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall.
“They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.