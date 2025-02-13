UK economy sees modest growth in the final months of 2024 – ONS
The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product edged 0.1% higher between October and December.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The UK economy eked out growth in the final quarter of last year after better-than-expected expansion in December, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) edged 0.1% higher between October and December, following no growth in the previous three months.
The ONS estimated that the economy expanded by 0.4% in December, which is better than most analysts expected, and marked a pick up following a 0.1% rise in November and a 0.1% fall in October.
The fourth quarter figures means the economy grew by 0.9% overall in 2024.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of flatlining living standards, we are going further and faster through our plan for change to put more money in people’s pockets.
“That is why we are taking on the blockers to get Britain building again, investing in our roads, rail and energy infrastructure, and removing the barriers that get in the way of businesses who want to expand.”