UK economy showed no growth in April, official figures show

Gross domestic product flatlined after 0.4% growth in March, according to statisticians.

Alex Daniel
Wednesday 12 June 2024 07:14
Economists had predicted that GDP would remain flat in April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Economists had predicted that GDP would remain flat in April (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said.

The figures present a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has pegged much of his General Election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement under his Conservative government.

Economists had predicted that GDP would be flat in April, held down by weaker-than-usual retail sales over the Easter period.

It comes after the economy grew by an estimated 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.

