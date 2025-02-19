UK inflation jumps to 10-month-high of 3%
UK inflation jumped to its highest level for 10 months in January, according to new official figures.
Plane fares, rising food costs and a sharp jump in private school fees all helped push inflation higher.
The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3% in January from 2.5% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It was higher than predicted by analysts, who had forecast a rate of around 2.8%.
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation increased sharply this month to its highest annual rate since March last year.
“The rise was driven by air fares not falling as much as we usually see at this time of year, partly impacted by the timing of flights over Christmas and New Year. This was the weakest January dip since 2020.
“After falling this time last year, the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks increased, particularly meat, bread and cereals.”