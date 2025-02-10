UK must ‘wait and see’ if Trump provides clarity on steel tariff threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will have to “wait and see” if Donald Trump provides more clarity on his threat to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to the US, a minister has said.

In comments on his way to the Super Bowl late on Sunday, the president said he will impose 25% tariffs on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding that aluminium will also be subject to additional duties.

He did not offer any details, but did confirm he plans to announce on Tuesday or Wednesday other “reciprocal tariffs” on countries that have their own duties on US products.

Asked on Monday morning about Mr Trump’s comments, Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the Government will have to “wait and see whether the president gets more specific about what he meant by that comment”.

She said: “We have a very balanced trading relationship with the US – I think £300 billion worth of trade between our countries – and I think it’s in the best interests of both of us, as longstanding allies and neighbours, that we carry on with that balanced trade.”

British officials are understood to be seeking further details regarding Mr Trump’s comments.

The UK has so far avoided being hit with tariffs, while Mr Trump has imposed, but then delayed, duties on imports from Mexico and Canada, and has also imposed 10% levies on goods from China.

The president has previously suggested a deal could be done to exempt the UK from tariffs, while claiming Britain is “out of line” in its trading relationship with the US.