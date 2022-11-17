Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK ‘swings’ from scrapping 45p tax to lowering of top rate threshold

Jeremy Hunt had disappointing news for those on the highest incomes, as he announced a cut to the threshold for paying the top rate of tax.

Dominic McGrath
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:56
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at a visit to a school on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at a visit to a school on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had bad news on Thursday for those on the highest incomes as he announced a reduction to the threshold for paying the top rate of tax from £150,000 to £125,140.

While not a surprise, it marked a sharp about-turn from only a few weeks ago when then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng stood up in the House of Commons and announced plans to scrap the top rate of tax as part of a radical bid to boost growth.

The move was widely criticised and Liz Truss’s administration, before it fell apart, was eventually forced into an embarrassing u-turn over the outcry.

Mr Hunt, who was drafted in as Mr Kwarteng’s replacement and kept in post under Rishi Sunak, said on Thursday that he was “asking more from those who have more”.

The move sees the threshold for the 45p additional rate of tax will be cut from £150,000 to £125,140, as part of a wider package of “difficult” tax rises and spending cuts.

Recommended

Economists and analysts on Thursday were quick to point out the dramatic shift in economic thinking over the course of only a few weeks, as the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the change to the 45p additional rate threshold would increase the number of top-rate taxpayers by around 350,000, bringing the total to around one million.

“The swing over a couple of months from Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal loosening to a big fiscal tightening is a belated recognition of some harsh fiscal realities,” IFS director Paul Johnson said.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said: “The UK Government has gone from announcing the biggest tax cuts in 50 years to the biggest tightening since 2010 in just a few weeks. Today provided the more reality-based version.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in