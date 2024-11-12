UK urged to rule out allowing wind turbines ‘controlled by hostile states’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Government has failed to rule out allowing wind turbines to be built in the UK by so-called “hostile” countries.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said work to analyse supply chains and the companies investing in the UK will continue, although he stopped short of offering categorical assurances when challenged by Conservative MP Nick Timothy to not allow turbines “controlled by hostile states”.

Their exchange comes against the backdrop of Mingyang Smart Energy Group receiving priority status from the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) for a proposed manufacturing plant in Scotland.

Mr Timothy (West Suffolk) told the Commons: “China’s largest offshore floating wind turbine company Mingyang Smart Energy plans to build its first manufacturing plant outside China, in Scotland.

“Mingyang benefits from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security.

“The Secretary of State says he wants to end reliance on foreign autocrats, but when he was asked about this on the radio this morning, he had no answer.

“Will the ministers rule out allowing any turbines that might be controlled by hostile states?”

Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.

“We have announced just today the clean industry bonus which will give as much support as possible to companies to build their supply chains in the country.

“We will continue to look at supply chains, and of course we take seriously, as we do across the range of business projects in the country, the companies that are investing in this country and there is a series of processes under way across Government.

“Whenever anybody wants to invest in this country, those processes will be followed in the usual manner.”

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Stamford) later raised concerns about “whitewashing” from the solar industry.

She told energy security and net zero questions: “The wind industry has rightly agreed a standard compensation package for rural communities who have big wind plants, but the solar industry – unsurprisingly – is busy whitewashing Uighur slave labour within their supply chain rather than doing this.

“So will the Government step forward and recognise that if they will not act, the Government must support rural communities by creating a standardised compensation programme?”

Mr Shanks replied: “I know (Ms Kearns) has pursued this issue and a number of things through the solar industry for a long time.

“We are looking at all of those options, particularly around community benefits, at the moment to make sure that following on from the work that the previous government did on consulting whether it should be compulsory or not and making sure they are at a scale where communities genuinely benefit.”