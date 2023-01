UK workers at online giant Amazon to stage first ever strike amid pay dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.

Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.

“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right.

“But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action.”