UK workers at online giant Amazon to stage first ever strike amid pay dispute

Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 04 January 2023 15:28
The first ever strike by UK workers at Amazon is to be held this month (PA)
The first ever strike by UK workers at Amazon is to be held this month (PA)
(PA Archive)

The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.

Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.

“They’ve shown they’re willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what’s right.

“But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn’t have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

“GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action.”

