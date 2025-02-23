UK-India free trade talks relaunch as Business Secretary heads to New Delhi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Free trade talks between the UK and India will be relaunched as the Business Secretary visits New Delhi on Monday after negotiations stalled last year.

Jonathan Reynolds will meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal for two days of negotiations aimed at clinching a long-sought deal which the Government hopes could unlock valuable markets for British business.

Since 2022, the UK has been through more than a dozen rounds of talks over a potential agreement with India, which is forecast to become the world’s largest economy.

Key sticking points were said to include visa rules for Indian students and professionals, as well as access for British service firms.

Announcing Monday’s talks, Mr Reynolds said securing a deal with India was a “no-brainer” and a “top priority” for the Labour Government.

“That is why I’m flying to New Delhi with our top negotiating team to show our commitment to getting these talks back on track,” the Business Secretary said.

“Only a pragmatic government can deliver the economic growth and stability that the British public and British businesses deserve, delivering on the plan for change.

“Growth will be the guiding principle in our trade negotiations with India and I’m excited about the opportunities on offer in this vibrant market.”

Mr Reynolds will also visit Delhi’s National Crafts Museum and BT India’s office in Gurugram – one of the largest UK employers in India.

Business minister Poppy Gustafsson will also speak with investors in Mumbai and Bengaluru to promote the UK as an attractive destination for investment.

Britain’s trade relationship with India is currently worth £41 billion, with investment supporting around 600,000 jobs across both countries.