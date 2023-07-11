Jump to content

Unemployment jumps as pay growth reaches record level

Official figures show the UK jobless rate increased to 4% for the three months to May

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 11 July 2023 07:23
Unemployment rose to 4% in the three months to May, official figures show (Philip Toscano/PA)
(PA Wire)

Britain’s unemployment rate has risen above expectations while wages increased at the joint-highest rate on record.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK jobless rate jumped to 4% for the three months to May, from 3.8% in the previous three-month period.

Economists had predicted a reading of 3.8% for the latest quarter.

Meanwhile, average regular wages, not including bonuses, were 7.3% higher in the three months to May, the same as during the previous three months and the joint highest since records began in 2001.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Total employment grew in the latest three months while the number of people actively looking for work also increased, both driven by men rejoining the labour market.

“Pay excluding bonuses has again risen at record levels in cash terms.

“Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since the end of 2021.”

