Record 2.5m off work with long-term sickness as unemployment rises again

The number of Britons not working due to long-term sickness has hit a record high as unemployment continues to rise.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics show more than 2.5million people were not working because of health problems.

It came as the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.9 per cent in the three months to March, up from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at 3.8 per cent, but the new figure marks the highest level since the three months to January 2022, the ONS said.

Employment and unemployment both rose again in the first three months of 2023, driven in particular by men Darren Morgan, Office for National Statistics

The number of vacancies also dropped by 55,000 to the lowest level for 18 months amid economic uncertainty weighing on the UK’s jobs market.

The ONS said this reflects “uncertainty across industries, as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”.

But the figures also showed a rise in the employment rate to 75.9 per cent and a fall in inactivity as more men in particular starting looking for work.

In another sign of a flagging jobs market, the more timely PAYE figures showed the first fall in workers on payrolls since February 2021, down 136,000 to 29.8 million.

Despite continued growth in pay, people’s average earnings are still being outstripped by rising prices Darren Morgan, Office for National Statistics

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Employment and unemployment both rose again in the first three months of 2023, driven in particular by men.

“This means the number of those neither working nor looking for work continues to fall, although the number of people not working due to long-term sickness rose again, to a new record.

“However, the number of people on employers’ payrolls fell in April for the first time in over two years, though this is an early estimate that could be revised later.”

“Despite continued growth in pay, people’s average earnings are still being outstripped by rising prices,” he added.

The figures indicate that while more people are returning to the jobs market, not all of those looking for jobs are able to find work.

It’s encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The ONS data also showed that wages are still failing to keep pace with rising prices, with real regular pay excluding bonuses down 3.1 per cent once Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is taken into account.

This is despite another rise in average regular pay growth, to 6.7% in the three months to March.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses.

“That’s why we must stick to our plan to halve inflation and help families with the cost of living.”

The data also laid bare the impact of strikes across Britain, with 556,000 working days lost due industrial action in March, up from 332,000 in February.

But the pay gap between public and private sector is narrowing.

The ONS said average regular pay growth for the private sector stood at 7% in the three months to March and 5.6% for public sector workers – with the latter being the largest since August to October 2003.

The figures showed the number of unemployed Britons rose by 60,000 to 1.3 million in the three months to March, while those in employment also lifted – by 182,000 to 33 million.

Chris Thomas, head of IPPR’s Commission on Health and Prosperity, said: “More people are now out of work due to ill health than any other time since records began. This is a damning indictment of this government’s record on our health.

“Long-term sickness is fatally undermining our economy and holding back people’s ability to live long, happy and prosperous lives.”