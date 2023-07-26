Union warns Irn-Bru supplies could run out as strike dates announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A union has warned supplies of Irn-Bru could “dry up” as it announced strike dates in a row over pay.

Unite said its trucker and shunter drivers at AG Barr’s production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, will down tools for nine days starting next month.

The union said the drivers are “essential” to the supply of the company’s products, including Irn-Bru, but AG Barr said it had contingency plans in place and the dispute involves about 10 members of staff.

The nine, 24-hour strikes will start on August 11 with the final stoppage being on October 6.

Supplies of Irn-Bru could dry up in a few weeks due to the key role our members carry out for AG Barr Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

A continuous ban on overtime will start on August 8.

The workers involved previously backed strike action by 83%.

It comes after workers rejected a 5% wage rise, which Unite said equates to a “significant, real-terms pay cut” due to inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Supplies of Irn-Bru could dry up in a few weeks due to the key role our members carry out for AG Barr.

“The company is cash rich with £52.9 million chilling in the bank. Yet, they are offering our members a significant, real-terms pay cut when they can easily afford to pay more.

“We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

An AG Barr spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed in the decision by around 10 of our Scottish based HGV1 drivers to take industrial action.

“We made an offer that we believe is fair and competitive – in line with what has been agreed with our other employees. We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.

“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives and Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) to find a positive and constructive resolution.”